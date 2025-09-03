 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19833602
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.9.10.0 ( September 3 - 2025)

  • Adding a bunch new boss type units

  • Boss unit river appearance calculation changed

  • Some item value changes

Changed files in this update

