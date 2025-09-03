- Stalker's projectile exploding in their hand should now be fixed. This was caused by the previous patch that enabled friendly fire for their projectiles, where the attackers themselves were not exceptions from the projectile's hit detection.
- Fixed the knife counter and finisher still being able to deal damage after the player's death.
Pre-release build 1.4.7 changelog
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 3700001
