3 September 2025 Build 19833593 Edited 3 September 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Stalker's projectile exploding in their hand should now be fixed. This was caused by the previous patch that enabled friendly fire for their projectiles, where the attackers themselves were not exceptions from the projectile's hit detection.
- Fixed the knife counter and finisher still being able to deal damage after the player's death.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3700001
