3 September 2025 Build 19833588 Edited 3 September 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


After a long beta-testing period, we are excited to announce the official release of Among Us Ranked!
A huge thank you to everyone who participated and helped improve the project during this testing phase.


🏆 Season 1 – Dates

  • Start: September 3, 2025

  • End: December 31, 2025

-> Discord / Support
-> Leaderboard
-> Maps

This game is the result of the hard work of a small and dedicated team of volunteer devs/modders.We’ve done our best to provide a stable and fun experience, but some bugs may still remain.
Please don’t hesitate to report any issues you encounter—your feedback is extremely valuable in helping us improve the game.
We’ll be releasing updates, bug fixes, and content regularly throughout the season.
Stay tuned—this is only the beginning of the adventure!


A big thank you to all the beta testers and contributors: Matux, Ladrio, EmoEmotive, Nezuko0520, NeoArkana, EnoPM, KiraYamato, Lenoraclyde, Asman, Garfy, Raph06, Sama, Minipouce, Tata Mymy, Emy, Mat, Klinx, Crimness, Spicky, Cuttie, Dango, Skirrela, Bilvoc, OrRiz, Flamingo, Musicprime, Sushield, Raki, MathieuM64, EddyMoula, Beecrucial, Skew, Steven, Kaborto, Hyoko, Aetera, DthNotshi, Tibinho, Reznov, SuperPG, LZDAlpha09, Zirkon The Flux, PasseD, PlagueMage, MoulMoul.




Lunastellia - OrianaGames
Game-Designer

