

After a long beta-testing period, we are excited to announce the official release of Among Us Ranked!

A huge thank you to everyone who participated and helped improve the project during this testing phase.







🏆 Season 1 – Dates

Start : September 3, 2025

End: December 31, 2025





This game is the result of the hard work of a small and dedicated team of volunteer devs/modders.We’ve done our best to provide a stable and fun experience, but some bugs may still remain.

Please don’t hesitate to report any issues you encounter—your feedback is extremely valuable in helping us improve the game.

We’ll be releasing updates, bug fixes, and content regularly throughout the season.

Stay tuned—this is only the beginning of the adventure!



