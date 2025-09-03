 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19833483 Edited 3 September 2025 – 02:32:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small update fixing a few bugs found at release

  • Fixed the boss getting stuck mid fight and between attempts
  • Added music to the boss fight
  • Fixed checkpoint in level 5 that spawned the player on top of a caterpillar

