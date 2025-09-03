[Charge the Fever] Level 1 (9/3 - 9/9)

Conditions/Rewards

Reach 40 minutes of playtime

Can only be claimed once per day, up to 4 times during the event period.

Event Decoder x3

Class Decoder x1

[ZHC] Advanced Decoder x5



Receive Fever Gauge Level 1 Achievement Reward!



Cumulative Rewards

Reach 40 minutes of playtime daily a total of 3 times

FEVER Weapon Paint x1 (once per account)

Select 1 of the following rewards (once per account)

Immortal Eric x1 (Permanent)

Smile Mary x1 (Permanent)

Lynn x1 (Permanent)

Kai x1 (Permanent)

Agent Ritsuka x1 (Permanent)

Pop Star Alin x1 (Permanent)

Roy x1 (Permanent)

Romy x1 (Permanent)

Ismael x1 (Permanent)

Ethan x1 (Permanent)



[Charge the Fever] Level 2 (9/10 - 9/16)

Conditions/Rewards

Reach 50 minutes of playtime

Can only be claimed once per day, up to 4 times during the event period.

Event Decoder x3

Transcendence Decoder x1

[ZHC] Advanced Decoder x5



Receive Fever Gauge Level 2 Achievement Reward!



Cumulative Rewards

Reach 50 minutes of playtime daily a total of 3 times

FEVER Weapon Paint x1 (once per account)

Select 1 of the following rewards (once per account)

Windwalker x1 (Permanent)

Demolition Hammer x1 (Permanent)

Hyper Gaebolg x1 (Permanent)

Twin Hawk x1 (Permanent)

Laser Ripper x1 (Permanent)

SKULL-T9 x1 (Permanent)

SG552 Cerberus x1 (Permanent)

Magnum Shooter x1 (Permanent)



[Charge the Fever] MAX Level (9/3 - 9/16)

Conditions/Rewards

Reach 60 minutes of playtime

1 Winner: Lycaon (Permanent)

5 Winners: Transcendence Decoder x10

10 Winners: Class Decoder x10

30 winners: Advanced Modification Material x10

50 winners: Normal Modification Material x10



Notice

You will automatically join the raffle upon completing the Mission during the event.

There will be a winner announcement and reward distribution on 9/25.



