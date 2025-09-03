 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19833402 Edited 3 September 2025 – 03:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where the damage multiplier of Critical Modification was applied at twice the displayed value
- Fixed an issue where text would overflow in certain UI elements when it was too long
- Fixed a bug where furniture could be infinitely placed in the same spot in the restaurant
- Fixed terrain issues in Gingko Town
- Fixed translation errors

Changed files in this update

Depot 2475011
