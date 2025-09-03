- Fixed an issue where the damage multiplier of Critical Modification was applied at twice the displayed value
- Fixed an issue where text would overflow in certain UI elements when it was too long
- Fixed a bug where furniture could be infinitely placed in the same spot in the restaurant
- Fixed terrain issues in Gingko Town
- Fixed translation errors
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1086
