POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 EA SPORTS FC™ 26
Major 26 September 2025 Build 19833237 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:52:11 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We have prepared a new build update.

What's new:

  • Added Polish, Turkish & Dutch localizations!

  • Bug fixing

Best Hunt and Fight,

Two Cakes Studio

