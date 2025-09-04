Release Captain Morris here, rolling out a hotfix to a Super Destroyer near you.
⚖️ Balancing
S-11 Speargun
Decreased reload duration 3.5 -> 2.5 sec
MS-11 Solo Silo
Reduced cooldown from 210 seconds to 180 seconds
🔧 Fixes
Fixed a crash that can happen when too many particle effects are spawned
Fixed a crash when Helldivers are in Hellpods after being reinforced
Fixed an issue where light emitted by the Hellpad could become excessively bright under certain conditions
General crash fix occurring during Automaton missions
Fixed issue in which hive world tunnels would become darker than intended in certain circumstances when a user is using lower graphics settings
Fixed a crash that could occur if the target of a seeking missile gets deleted before impact
The extraction shuttle will land in a more safe and sound manner
Weapons & Stratagem Fixes
Fixed the LIFT-182 Warp Pack getting stuck suspended in the air or crashing
Fixed a rare crash caused by multiple players having the MA5C AR equipped on the Super Destroyer
Fixed Displacements Backpack VFX issues whilst aiming down sights
Fixed a rare crash which could occur when aborting a mission while a player was wielding a turret or driving a vehicle
Changed files in this update