Release Captain Morris here, rolling out a hotfix to a Super Destroyer near you.



⚖️ Balancing

Fixed a crash that can happen when too many particle effects are spawned

Fixed a crash when Helldivers are in Hellpods after being reinforced

Fixed an issue where light emitted by the Hellpad could become excessively bright under certain conditions

General crash fix occurring during Automaton missions

Fixed issue in which hive world tunnels would become darker than intended in certain circumstances when a user is using lower graphics settings

Fixed a crash that could occur if the target of a seeking missile gets deleted before impact