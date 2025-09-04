 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19833147
Update notes via Steam Community

Release Captain Morris here, rolling out a hotfix to a Super Destroyer near you.

⚖️ Balancing

S-11 Speargun

  • Decreased reload duration 3.5 -> 2.5 sec

MS-11 Solo Silo

  • Reduced cooldown from 210 seconds to 180 seconds

🔧 Fixes

  • Fixed a crash that can happen when too many particle effects are spawned

  • Fixed a crash when Helldivers are in Hellpods after being reinforced

  • Fixed an issue where light emitted by the Hellpad could become excessively bright under certain conditions

  • General crash fix occurring during Automaton missions

  • Fixed issue in which hive world tunnels would become darker than intended in certain circumstances when a user is using lower graphics settings

  • Fixed a crash that could occur if the target of a seeking missile gets deleted before impact

  • The extraction shuttle will land in a more safe and sound manner


Weapons & Stratagem Fixes

  • Fixed the LIFT-182 Warp Pack getting stuck suspended in the air or crashing

  • Fixed a rare crash caused by multiple players having the MA5C AR equipped on the Super Destroyer

  • Fixed Displacements Backpack VFX issues whilst aiming down sights

  • Fixed a rare crash which could occur when aborting a mission while a player was wielding a turret or driving a vehicle

    Known Issues

