3 September 2025 Build 19833114
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Cel shading for characters and some foreground objects
  • Some stages have different lighting direction, so cel shading will look different on different stages
  • Enabled some more shadows and other lighting effects on all stages. This is for cel shading but also for other graphical effects (like shadows). There may be potential performance decreases because of this, but probably not.

Windows Depot 2212401
