- Cel shading for characters and some foreground objects
- Some stages have different lighting direction, so cel shading will look different on different stages
- Enabled some more shadows and other lighting effects on all stages. This is for cel shading but also for other graphical effects (like shadows). There may be potential performance decreases because of this, but probably not.
September 2, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2212401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update