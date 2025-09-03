Hello everyone, this is Kim from SYLOPON Games.



The final update for the first playtest of The IRONY has just been released.



Here’s what’s new in this update:



- When you parry an enemy with a shield, the protagonist will now be knocked back.



- Enemy physics have been improved to feel more natural. In particular, shotgun knockbacks now look much more impactful.



- At the end of the game, you’ll now see the agent’s codename, difficulty, and playtime displayed. Try challenging yourself with a speedrun or by clearing the hardest difficulty, Step-5!



- Various bugs have been fixed.



From here, we’re officially moving into the development of the demo version—that is, Chapter 1 of the full game. It’s a bit sad that we won’t be able to apply all of your thoughtful feedback immediately, but don’t worry! We’ll make sure it goes into the demo so we can deliver an even more exciting experience.



Thank you so much for playing, and please don’t forget to add us to your Steam wishlist!



With gratitude,

SYLOPON Games