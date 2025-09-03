Update has:

More efficient pooling system fast reloads for 0 sigil spells you can kill void beasts sorta

THE MUSIC OF LIMINAL VOID

With that said, it is the one year anniversary

I wanted to make a post mortem, but I just wanna talk about the music.

There are a lot of things you can learn about the wonderful world of guitar pedals, but I best show you how it all works.

I really enjoy delay and reverb like most people because I feel submerged in the sound. I prefer sound from a live tube amp, which I’m pretty blessed to do! But for the sake of recording, I end up using an audio interface hooked up to my computer. So most of the music I listen to in my headphones, is hopefully what I expect in game.

It’s not like I went to music school or any audio engineering studio. The last music class I took was in Freshman year in high school. I got a C. Here at Jeistar, we don’t care about formal education. DUH.

If you want to get into game development, you need to understand music production.

It may sound unrelated but if you can distribute a song, you can distribute a game.

There’s a lot in there, but if you are thinking of getting into solo game development, you owe it to yourself to get into making music.

If you gotta sample, or use packs, then so be it. But make sure you get creative with it. You don’t have to get overly technical or have a lot of filters to make your samples sound original.

You can just use two samples, maybe 3 or for tracks, and just mess with the tempo and key. Maybe reverse or create cool effects with delay. It’s really simple.

But anyway, liminal void was just me experimenting with music.

I don’t know why but Liminal Void was gonna have a lot of Memphis type beats.

It never happened.

I was just a guitar guy, so there was that.

But a lot of people dig the music of liminal void.

A lot of the ambience tracks are obviously messing with a chain of guitar post effects pedals. Most of these effects are different configuration of delay and reverb, but I occasionally use chorus, granular delay, octavers, and even some wah effects.

The pedalboard for liminal void went through a lot of changes.

But some of the consistent pedals were:

1. The mystery fairy pedal which is pretty much some weird ass octave filter thing with slight delays

2. Fucking fuzz. It changed over the years and gradually, I switched to distortion, but the opening menu guitar parts used earthquake devices plumes and hizumitas with multiple takes o different configuration to create a full sound

3. Granular delay. It’s a new thing. But not really. Some people like it, others hate it. What it does is quickly record and replay what you played in such a way with so many knobs and parameters, that it is as if you are playing a new alien instrument. I absolutely love it and the chase bliss audio mood pedal was a huge factor in the sound of liminal void. I feel the people who hate granular delays aren’t that creative in the first place. This was the MOOD Pedal.

4. The amp sim pedal. I prefer regular amps. And I use a nice Monoprice tube amp. I like the vox amps because I like the beatles. But I gotta be realistic with recording. I think amp sims are the way to go. Well, not multi effects pedals stuff, but the thing like DSM types. Hardware.

5. Reverb but not so much anymore: I absolutely love the chase bliss dark world pedal. I know there are others. And I’m a bit of a chase bliss fanboy. Just ever so slightly. But reverb is so important for that final push to the ears. I feel a lot actually don’t get it sometimes. I’ve slowly moved closer to manipulating delays as opposed to using reverb.

6. Compression. I eventually focused more on compression being at the end of my chain to get that proper studio sound. In all honesty, I am not the biggest fan of compression.

7. Random guitar tip: My fingers can mess around with volumes better. Also I highly recommend not turning all your knobs on your guitar to the max setting. It’s good to have a lower volume and maybe slightly higher tone if you’re superstitious. There’s a lot of reasons why, but you’ll ultimately get more out of your pedalboard if you don’t max out everything.

The overall inspiration for the music of Liminal Void is all over the place. But these albums are a pretty big deal:

The entirety of korn, nu metal and 7 strings was a huge backdrop for the album. I just love seven string guitars and liminal void’s soundtrack had at least 3 different 7 strings used. It was mainstream metal during my younger years and I met friends.

If there was no reanimation album, there would be no liminal void. It was post 9/11 America at a BJ’s and they had this album for sale. It was my only CD for a long time. I loved it.

Obituary is a very interesting metal band but I think this album really gives away the influence for the title track for the game. I think they have a sound that’s very mainstream and guitar focused. Its hard to say, but I found them very influential in bridging the gap between nu metal and death metal, even though there are many other bands that did that better.

Oh come on it’s the best metallica album. I like lots of reverb and this album had it. Plus fade to black is very personal song for me. I know everybody feels that way, but I really like the thematic elements of death and suicide in this abum. I’ve always been that sort of person, sadly. But I’d like to think it made me romantic

Speaking of toxicity, how can I ignore the fucking smiths. This particular record is nice because it has a lot of great tracks that really shows the emotional side of guitar and lyrics. They are just the perfect band to me. Such a good unit. But yeah, morisseys kind of a twat.

Okay disintegration. Why? Well, I’m very surprised varg vikerness says its his favorite album. But listening to it…its one of the most mainstream but not mainstream albums by the cure. I just love that they went full rock band and really used delays creatively. Plus, I don’t know if you really picked up or anything, but your boys part goth. And its one of those albums everybody listened to. And I love the title track. I was feeling it as I made the game and was figuring out character dynamics.

Sweet trip. I listened to this album in its entirety. You just gotta. The world and sound is so different. But if you listen to this album, the soundtrack to liminal void will make more sense. What is it when you get down to it? Just people having fun with music! I love it. I hate elitism crap.

Why am I spending so much time on music? Because believe it or not, it’s an art form that’s basically like videogames. It goes beyond sound, but what you do with content. You don’t need to record your own instruments, but its nice. I like to call them proprietary sounds.

But how you handle your sounds, and present them, is very important

The liminal void soundtrack was made with slowdowns in mind. Basically…if time slows down, so does the music. And it sounds different. And I love that phenomenon. I want this game to feel like a musical instrument on how you play

I talked about the MOOD Pedal, but a lot of the subtle audio stuff I recently updated hopefully reflects the use of delay and such for its unique glitchy ambience. I know it’s nothing to some. Maybe even annoying. But it’s one of those subtle things that somehow makes the music make interesting sounds and melodies in my ears when there is a moment of chaos. Its weird. And it may just be me. But I kind of like that small weird thing when sound changes all of a sudden, yet it retains some consistency. Like reality is warping but in sound format. It’s the closest I think where we can feel a lot change at once and not be scared. Rather, were just a little happy.

But I’m just a game dev I suppose.

So obviously my way of making games isn’t rigid and bound by rules. I don’t even like rhythm games. I think shooting rhythm is cringe. the whole “groove to the tempo so you get more points” thing…idunno it just feels patronizing and real baby

I don’t like consistent tempos and sticking to the beat. Music isn’t like that.

I might be out of touch and that’s okay. I’ll make it my own way and when I’m ready I’ll appreciate better one day.

I ask myself a very hard question: Without the backdrop of Liminal Void and Landmine Princess, can my music stand on its own? Wouldn’t it suck if it were just another generic soundtrack? Definitely not concerning.

So yeah that’s the music of Liminal Void

if you haven't, kindly leave a review for the game! it helps a lot with niche games. no really, it can make or break it for me sometimes.