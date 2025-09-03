 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19832920
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog

Balance & Gameplay

Infantry speed increased across the board.
Ammo consumption ×2.
Max flight altitude +50%.
Starting resources: 1,000,000 each (Oil / Ammo / Money).

Economy & Prices

HQ Building: 250k (was 100k).
MBT Building: 100k.
Hangar: 200k.
Picador MBT: +50% → 60k.
IFV (all): +10k.
Zeus Arty: ×2 → 120k.
Con: +25% → 50k (was 40k).
Confly: +25% → 250k (was 200k).
Infantry
DoomTrooper: halved → 1k.
Gunner: 2k.
Grenadier: 3k.
Commando: 5k.

Changed files in this update

