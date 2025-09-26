• Made changes related to additional content.
• Added camera controls under Key Assignment for the Steam® version.
• Fixed a bug where the target monsters for the quest "Rare Beast Chase" could be found and defeated before the corresponding event had triggered.
• Fixed a bug that caused the game to close when Rutger consumed HP during a Friend Action.
• Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the quest "Post-Raid Cleanup" to not progress in building areas near the Arbor Botanical Garden or 8th Imperial Laboratory.
• Fixed a bug that caused equipped items from the Recipe and Blueprint Expansion Pack "The Art of Aladiss" to not properly carry over after completing the game and beginning New Game+.
• Fixed a bug that caused the game to stop responding to controls after defeating an enemy with a Friend Action that used an item from the Recipe and Blueprint Expansion Pack "The Art of Aladiss."
• Minor adjustments and bug fixes.
Update Details Ver.1.0.5.1（Steam®）
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update