• Made changes related to additional content.

• Added camera controls under Key Assignment for the Steam® version.

• Fixed a bug where the target monsters for the quest "Rare Beast Chase" could be found and defeated before the corresponding event had triggered.

• Fixed a bug that caused the game to close when Rutger consumed HP during a Friend Action.

• Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the quest "Post-Raid Cleanup" to not progress in building areas near the Arbor Botanical Garden or 8th Imperial Laboratory.

• Fixed a bug that caused equipped items from the Recipe and Blueprint Expansion Pack "The Art of Aladiss" to not properly carry over after completing the game and beginning New Game+.

• Fixed a bug that caused the game to stop responding to controls after defeating an enemy with a Friend Action that used an item from the Recipe and Blueprint Expansion Pack "The Art of Aladiss."

• Minor adjustments and bug fixes.