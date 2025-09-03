Hi Scavs! Hotfix 0.7.5.3 is now live. Please see below for details!
Update 7.5.3
Please see the below list of improvements, bug fixes, and newly added features.
STAMINA IMPROVEMENTS
The recharge delay after completely draining a character’s stamina has been reduced
The impact of rig weight on stamina expenditure has been clamped to lower values
Gunhead continues to not use the stamina systems
Bagman is now not impacted by rig weight at all
All other characters have had the rig weight’s impact on their stamina reduced
A new “Adrenaline Under Pressure” factor has been added to help escape from bad situations:
The more enemies that target you, the less stamina activities will cost to perform
Note: This does stack with stamina weight, stims, and stamina-impacting equipment
The severity of the camera sway when completely out of stamina has been reduced
BUG FIXES
Fixed issue where increasing a character’s max stamina via skills would also increase the amount of stamina recharge needed before stamina actions could be performed (if stamina was completely drained)
Fixed issue where vendors would sometimes charge the incorrect price for some weaponry
Fixed issue where attempting to add a weapon to the purchase list wouldn’t succeed unless the player closed and re-opened the vendor interface
Inconsistent fall damage has been fixed
Pneumatic Jump’s impact on fall damage has been fixed:
Players can fall much further before damage is incurred.
Fall damage (if it is incurred) is cut in half if using pneumatic jump
NOTE: this only applies if the player USES pneumatic jump. Fall damage is normal if a player walks off a ledge or jumps normally / without using the equipment.
