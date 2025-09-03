 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19832775 Edited 3 September 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Scavs! Hotfix 0.7.5.3 is now live. Please see below for details!

Update 7.5.3

  • Please see the below list of improvements, bug fixes, and newly added features.

    • STAMINA IMPROVEMENTS

      • The recharge delay after completely draining a character’s stamina has been reduced

      • The impact of rig weight on stamina expenditure has been clamped to lower values

        • Gunhead continues to not use the stamina systems

        • Bagman is now not impacted by rig weight at all

        • All other characters have had the rig weight’s impact on their stamina reduced

      • A new “Adrenaline Under Pressure” factor has been added to help escape from bad situations:

        • The more enemies that target you, the less stamina activities will cost to perform

        • Note: This does stack with stamina weight, stims, and stamina-impacting equipment

      • The severity of the camera sway when completely out of stamina has been reduced

    • BUG FIXES

      • Fixed issue where increasing a character’s max stamina via skills would also increase the amount of stamina recharge needed before stamina actions could be performed (if stamina was completely drained)

      • Fixed issue where vendors would sometimes charge the incorrect price for some weaponry

      • Fixed issue where attempting to add a weapon to the purchase list wouldn’t succeed unless the player closed and re-opened the vendor interface

      • Inconsistent fall damage has been fixed

      • Pneumatic Jump’s impact on fall damage has been fixed: 

        • Players can fall much further before damage is incurred.

        • Fall damage (if it is incurred) is cut in half if using pneumatic jump

        • NOTE: this only applies if the player USES pneumatic jump. Fall damage is normal if a player walks off a ledge or jumps normally / without using the equipment.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2828861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link