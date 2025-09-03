 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19832764 Edited 3 September 2025 – 01:13:49 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed numerous rules errors in contract detection, movement costs, competition claims, and more.

Add more tweaks to RAM usage for mobile devices.

Fixed situations where AI might pass turn too early with cards left in the deck.

Added logic for situations where AI was not taking shielded actions.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3728122
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3728123
  • Loading history…
