Fixed numerous rules errors in contract detection, movement costs, competition claims, and more.
Add more tweaks to RAM usage for mobile devices.
Fixed situations where AI might pass turn too early with cards left in the deck.
Added logic for situations where AI was not taking shielded actions.
