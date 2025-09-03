 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 September 2025 Build 19832713 Edited 3 September 2025 – 01:06:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix - Update Version 1.0.8a

1. Fixed an issue where certain collectible effects were not activating in Beginner Mode.

2. Fixed an issue where saved position data was not applied when using "Continue" in Beginner Mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3855381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link