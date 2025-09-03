The goblin city has changed… and so have its merchants. ⚔️

With our latest update, Trade Rivals - Goblin Age takes a step deeper into the shadows. The streets are no longer safe, the marketplace no longer fair. Rivals sharpen their teeth in the dark, and new characters rise to claim their share of the chaos.

🔥 What’s New:

Single Player Mode : Face off against AI-driven rivals and sharpen your strategies without needing other players.

New Characters : Fresh goblin faces with unique personalities and dirty tricks.

A Darker City : The setting has shifted into a tone that fits goblin ambition—schemes, betrayal, and shadowy deals.

Balance Updates & Bug Fixes to keep the chaos fair… at least as fair as goblins can be.

Whether you walk the streets alone or battle rivals in multiplayer, the goblin age grows darker, and the competition fiercer. Will you rise as the last merchant standing—or be swallowed by the night?