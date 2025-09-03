This build resolves the following issues:

Removed Crimson Curse requirement for travelling to the boss region

Creature Den spawn chance while on the quest step to collect resilient blood is now guaranteed

Fixed issue where The Purifier was cleansing the crimson contagion when arriving at camps when it should only cleanse when arriving at inns

Fixed cases of Bloodsuckers missing Hive buffs

Fixed an issue with Veteran Fighters not triggering the En garde! achievement if they killed an Esquire with Riposte

Fixed "Social Distancing" achievement from completing in the wrong module

Updated logic to award the Killing Moon achievement to players who completed the Coven module on Blood Moon difficulty before we added the achievement. (Will also handle any other gang and/or difficulty achievement types that didn't get awarded for whatever reason)

Fixed an audio issue where combat and driving music would overlap in the K3 Kingdoms Module at Resistance Encounters choice screens

Fixed an input issue when pressing Inventory hotkey at the moment you open any Kingdoms Inn Section resulted in the Inventory not appearing

Attempted fix for soft lock that could occur after revealing skills on Embark Screen

Attempted fix for a soft lock at Victory screens in modded runs

Gamepad: Fixed an issue where users were able to access the Inventory while at the Crossroads in Kingdoms