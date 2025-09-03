 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19832541 Edited 3 September 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This build resolves the following issues:

  • Removed Crimson Curse requirement for travelling to the boss region

  • Creature Den spawn chance while on the quest step to collect resilient blood is now guaranteed

  • Fixed issue where The Purifier was cleansing the crimson contagion when arriving at camps when it should only cleanse when arriving at inns

  • Fixed cases of Bloodsuckers missing Hive buffs

  • Fixed an issue with Veteran Fighters not triggering the En garde! achievement if they killed an Esquire with Riposte

  • Fixed "Social Distancing" achievement from completing in the wrong module

  • Updated logic to award the Killing Moon achievement to players who completed the Coven module on Blood Moon difficulty before we added the achievement. (Will also handle any other gang and/or difficulty achievement types that didn't get awarded for whatever reason)

  • Fixed an audio issue where combat and driving music would overlap in the K3 Kingdoms Module at Resistance Encounters choice screens

  • Fixed an input issue when pressing Inventory hotkey at the moment you open any Kingdoms Inn Section resulted in the Inventory not appearing

  • Attempted fix for soft lock that could occur after revealing skills on Embark Screen

  • Attempted fix for a soft lock at Victory screens in modded runs

  • Gamepad: Fixed an issue where users were able to access the Inventory while at the Crossroads in Kingdoms

  • Gamepad: Fixed an issue where users could not navigate between Encounter Story choices

