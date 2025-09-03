Version 0.3.1 - 09/02/25
========================
Core Bug Fixes/Improvements:
----------------------------
- Pinger update
- Pinger now works outside of Network game in DM Window
- Client/Host will hear pings from the Preview Window
- Preview Window will listen for pings from Host/Client
- Player ping color changed to purple for consistency
- Preview Window displays name of DM/Player who pinged
Version 0.3.1
Update notes via Steam Community
