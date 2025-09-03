Update: 4.5.6
- Modified enemies cannot be hit with headshots.
- Weaker enemies, when hit with headshots, have a mortality rate or spawn a plague on their heads, requiring another shot.
- Mansion Map Expansion
Other minor adjustments to simple dismemberment.
