3 September 2025 Build 19832135 Edited 3 September 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update: 4.5.6

- Modified enemies cannot be hit with headshots.
- Weaker enemies, when hit with headshots, have a mortality rate or spawn a plague on their heads, requiring another shot.
- Mansion Map Expansion
Other minor adjustments to simple dismemberment.

