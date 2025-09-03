Hi everyone!

We just pushed a small patch based on your feedback!



Changelog v-611-f7842cc:

- Change: Default master volume down to 80%,

- Improvement: Lobby browser now also shows the distance,

- Improvement: FPS warning is a bit less sensitive,

- Balance: Longer timeout until you can kill yourself with a torpedo,

- Balance: Credits in classic cost 10 bolts now (this will be changed to something similar to U1 in the future),

- Bug fix (maybe):Clients are sometimes stuck in “Waiting for connection”,

- Bug fix: Late joining players in classic mode sometimes had cartridges,

- Bug fix: Some achievements still triggered in Sandbox mode,

- Bug fix: Fixed some camera and item glitches in the main menu when creating a lobby (mountains still to be done)



See you on the tracks!