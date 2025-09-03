 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19831995
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!
We just pushed a small patch based on your feedback!

Changelog v-611-f7842cc:
- Change: Default master volume down to 80%,
- Improvement: Lobby browser now also shows the distance,
- Improvement: FPS warning is a bit less sensitive,
- Balance: Longer timeout until you can kill yourself with a torpedo,
- Balance: Credits in classic cost 10 bolts now (this will be changed to something similar to U1 in the future),
- Bug fix (maybe):Clients are sometimes stuck in “Waiting for connection”,
- Bug fix: Late joining players in classic mode sometimes had cartridges,
- Bug fix: Some achievements still triggered in Sandbox mode,
- Bug fix: Fixed some camera and item glitches in the main menu when creating a lobby (mountains still to be done)

See you on the tracks!

Changed files in this update

