Hi everyone!
We just pushed a small patch based on your feedback!
Changelog v-611-f7842cc:
- Change: Default master volume down to 80%,
- Improvement: Lobby browser now also shows the distance,
- Improvement: FPS warning is a bit less sensitive,
- Balance: Longer timeout until you can kill yourself with a torpedo,
- Balance: Credits in classic cost 10 bolts now (this will be changed to something similar to U1 in the future),
- Bug fix (maybe):Clients are sometimes stuck in “Waiting for connection”,
- Bug fix: Late joining players in classic mode sometimes had cartridges,
- Bug fix: Some achievements still triggered in Sandbox mode,
- Bug fix: Fixed some camera and item glitches in the main menu when creating a lobby (mountains still to be done)
See you on the tracks!
Little Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2211171
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2211172
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update