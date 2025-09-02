- Fixed exit options menu while in race in multiplayer.
- Fixed exit race from multiplayer waiting room.
- Fixed exit race button from options menu in multiplayer.
- Fixed missing skyboxes at most tracks.
- Fixed horrible night lighting at some tracks to be better.
- Fixed time of day settings to be correct.
- Removed autostart timer when on a Bye Run.
Update Notes v0.1.7
