2 September 2025 Build 19831986 Edited 3 September 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed exit options menu while in race in multiplayer.
  • Fixed exit race from multiplayer waiting room.
  • Fixed exit race button from options menu in multiplayer.
  • Fixed missing skyboxes at most tracks.
  • Fixed horrible night lighting at some tracks to be better.
  • Fixed time of day settings to be correct.
  • Removed autostart timer when on a Bye Run.

