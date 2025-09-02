BIG NUMBERS OVERHAUL
* The previous soft cap near e308 is gone! The game now supports far greater number progression, allowing for deeper endgame advancement.
BEAST & DRAGON MUTATIONS
* Over 100 new Mutations have been added for Beast and Dragon-type heroes.
* Unlock these traits at milestone levels like 10, 100, 1000, and Prestige tiers.
* Choose from 3 random mutations each time to create powerful and unique builds.
* A new gem shop item, Nullfruit, lets you reset a beast’s mutations.
KITCHEN RECIPE BOOK
* A new in-game book allows you to review any recipes you've previously discovered in the Kitchen.
SCARECROWS
* Complete a new timeline to unlock Scarecrows — a decorative item for your farm.
* Each scarecrow grants unique buffs and boosts for farming.
ENHANCEMENTS
* Statue of Worlds now remembers your last timeline selections.
* Daily Dungeon floor selector wraps around for faster navigation.
* Animations are removed while in Data Mode for smoother operation.
* Some enemies now drop multiple items when needed (e.g., Pridwen, Goblin Boots).
* Leprechaun is now available in the Jewel store.
* Element and status effect icons have been updated.
* Auto-Battle state is now saved when toggled during battle.
* Mini-boss sprites are cached for better performance.
* Several new Kitchen recipes have been added.
BALANCING
* Critical hit chance mechanics have been fully reworked.
* Poison damage scaling adjusted to better match progression.
* Hydra can now grow additional heads through survival or revival.
* Spider's Web skill now inflicts Slow and Root, rather than Stun.
* Spirit Aura and Incinerate now use universal "crunch" effects.
* Undead heroes can now equip Necrotic modifier gear.
FIXES
* Fixed multi-sell issue and item duplication bug.
* Wizard Power cooldown and XP text formatting improved.
* Fixed accessory enchantment scrolls and Djinn's unique drop.
* Story dialogues that failed to appear now display correctly.
* Fixed soft-lock when both enemy and hero reflect damage.
* Yellow Slime now properly shows pet/egg details.
* Reduced frequency of repetitive Wizard Power messages.
* Improved number formatting across UI and tooltips.
* Radiance modifier and Supreme Power perk now function correctly.
* Kitchen close button display issue resolved.
* Fixed messaging for failed Mechanical Repair attempts.
