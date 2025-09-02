BIG NUMBERS OVERHAUL



* The previous soft cap near e308 is gone! The game now supports far greater number progression, allowing for deeper endgame advancement.



BEAST & DRAGON MUTATIONS



* Over 100 new Mutations have been added for Beast and Dragon-type heroes.

* Unlock these traits at milestone levels like 10, 100, 1000, and Prestige tiers.

* Choose from 3 random mutations each time to create powerful and unique builds.

* A new gem shop item, Nullfruit, lets you reset a beast’s mutations.



KITCHEN RECIPE BOOK



* A new in-game book allows you to review any recipes you've previously discovered in the Kitchen.



SCARECROWS



* Complete a new timeline to unlock Scarecrows — a decorative item for your farm.

* Each scarecrow grants unique buffs and boosts for farming.



ENHANCEMENTS



* Statue of Worlds now remembers your last timeline selections.

* Daily Dungeon floor selector wraps around for faster navigation.

* Animations are removed while in Data Mode for smoother operation.

* Some enemies now drop multiple items when needed (e.g., Pridwen, Goblin Boots).

* Leprechaun is now available in the Jewel store.

* Element and status effect icons have been updated.

* Auto-Battle state is now saved when toggled during battle.

* Mini-boss sprites are cached for better performance.

* Several new Kitchen recipes have been added.



BALANCING



* Critical hit chance mechanics have been fully reworked.

* Poison damage scaling adjusted to better match progression.

* Hydra can now grow additional heads through survival or revival.

* Spider's Web skill now inflicts Slow and Root, rather than Stun.

* Spirit Aura and Incinerate now use universal "crunch" effects.

* Undead heroes can now equip Necrotic modifier gear.



FIXES



* Fixed multi-sell issue and item duplication bug.

* Wizard Power cooldown and XP text formatting improved.

* Fixed accessory enchantment scrolls and Djinn's unique drop.

* Story dialogues that failed to appear now display correctly.

* Fixed soft-lock when both enemy and hero reflect damage.

* Yellow Slime now properly shows pet/egg details.

* Reduced frequency of repetitive Wizard Power messages.

* Improved number formatting across UI and tooltips.

* Radiance modifier and Supreme Power perk now function correctly.

* Kitchen close button display issue resolved.

* Fixed messaging for failed Mechanical Repair attempts.