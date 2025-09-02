 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19831873 Edited 3 September 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added sticker rotation.

  • Made the first sticker free to unlock in the reset shop.

  • Tweaked ground reset threshold so ground doesn't disappear (hopefully).

  • Updated the correct version number in-file and in-game.

Changed files in this update

