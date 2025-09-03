PvP in Drone Perspective rocks!

Tactical chess with realistic metrics and methods of combat.

We had a decent amount of fun already, and it is time to share it with you.

Multiplayer is hidden somewhere in the latest full build.

To activate it, you have to find a graffiti with the secret code in one of the story levels.

(Or simply ask in Discord community ;) )

Multiplayer is still in its early stage, but pretty much playable.

I will be gradually making it more and more available for the players as it develops, but it is very important to release it gradually therefore additional side-quests.

Asking the community about the code, or checking Dev Diaries for the additional clues also works!

What is available in the multiplayer alpha:

Team-based PvP with up to 8 player squads in each team!

User-created workshop maps (I made two levels so far)

Hold the point objective

Each member of your squad is equipped with the combat rifle, rockets, and grenades.

P2P Session Server Browser (To activate it, find and enter the secret code).



What is not available yet:

Remember this is an Early Access and the very first version. Not everything is perfect.

Explosion synchronization for drop-in is yet to come.

If host disconnects from the session it might lead to the black screen on the clients.

Polished round info with scoreboard would be nice.

No loadouts yet.

Audience is tiny, because we're just starting.

Bring your friends to play!

I will be organizing regular playtests starting from the next week after my small vacation.

Until then I rely on your self-organization, because I will be offline for a bit.

Discord community is active, if you need someone to play with - don't hesitate to ask there.

First bigger playtest is planned for

September 12, Saturday, 21:00 CEST

See you there!

Bonus

This month key goes to Kirill251 from Discord for creating Open Street Map Parser for Drone Perspective!

With his parser you can simply enter desired coordinates in the python script and receive level json file with street grid which you then can enter into the level editor and get yourself initial level layout with the real-world distances.

Parser can recognize:

Roads, Forests, Bodies of water, Houses (placeholders for now).

Script is available in #level-editor channel on Discord.

It feels like magic and we will definitely develop this script further.

Personal message

Thank you for reaching this far in this release notes, and thank you for your never-ending support.

After this push, I am going to a small offline vacation for a week.

If you have any questions, our mighty community members will be able to answer them often better than I would do.

Wish you an amazing rest of the week!

See you on another side.

Stay safe!

//Demetri