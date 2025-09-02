QOL:

- Window State Settings added!

- Jellies store and sell keybinds: Shift+Rclick to store, Ctrl+Rclick to sell.



Bug Fixes:

- fixed being able to buy jellies during power outage

- fixed Cosplay outfit missing its mouth in idle

- fixed Power Outage crashing if you have jellies

- fixed Tutorial Jelly having the manage menu

- fixed colorblind mode making certain screens not appear