QOL:
- Window State Settings added!
- Jellies store and sell keybinds: Shift+Rclick to store, Ctrl+Rclick to sell.
Bug Fixes:
- fixed being able to buy jellies during power outage
- fixed Cosplay outfit missing its mouth in idle
- fixed Power Outage crashing if you have jellies
- fixed Tutorial Jelly having the manage menu
- fixed colorblind mode making certain screens not appear
QOL Update + Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update