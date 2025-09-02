 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19831602 Edited 2 September 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
QOL:
- Window State Settings added!
- Jellies store and sell keybinds: Shift+Rclick to store, Ctrl+Rclick to sell.

Bug Fixes:
- fixed being able to buy jellies during power outage
- fixed Cosplay outfit missing its mouth in idle
- fixed Power Outage crashing if you have jellies
- fixed Tutorial Jelly having the manage menu
- fixed colorblind mode making certain screens not appear

Changed files in this update

Depot 3890991
