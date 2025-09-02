 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19831564
Update notes via Steam Community

Customisation changes

  • change the right hand to show all the time instead of just when having cards in hand

  • changes the left and right hands to change colour depending on current skin colour customisation setting

  • changes the no smoking setting to only visually prevent smoking but still leave the cigarette as selected customisation if it is selected - means you can swap the setting back and forth without having to also change the customisation

Foresight changes

Make the foreseen card more visible by:

  • reducing the opacity of the purple mask

  • increasing the size of the preview, especially in top left and bottom right corners

  • reducing the opacity and value of the eye background colour

Go Fish changes

  • Improves Go Fish event to be a more consistent reward pool and to not be so confusing as to what is happening on-screen

More consistent reward pool:

  • get first set of cards from player's deck

  • get second set of cards from Gamblers decks (pooled from Tavern, Lounge, VIP Area)

  • reduce to 8 pairs in total and 4 cards held in each hand

Not so confusing:

  • move cards to a discard pile on the right side of the event instead of burning them

  • change mid-event dialogue to show the full message immediately which helps a lot with the timing of the event

  • tweaks to the order of moving cards around to make the event more readable

  • move first cards from owner's deck positions instead of dealer position to make it clearer where they came from

  • better timing to show event description label

  • better text and layout for event description label

  • better draw pile visuals and prevent the player from viewing the draw pile with "no peeking" dialogue and error sfx

Cool stuff:

  • show the customised hand and accessory in Go Fish

  • improve the way cards in hand are spread in Go Fish

  • resort the hands if the card taken was from the centre of the pile

  • show cards in Gambler's hand upside down hehehehe

Other improvements

  • adds sound effects for the end of round damage animations

  • adds a short delay after flipping cards on a few events now that flipping cards is much faster (Tavern Counterfeiter, Dungeon Counterfeiter, Have a Drink)

  • progressively damages the Loyalty Card art as more stamps are added

  • the left hand moves in and out of view now instead of just appearing when cards added to hand

  • smoking visuals are now changed immediately when changing the Smoking Allowed setting

  • removes the requirement to save a portrait before opening the portrait file location

  • improves the localised description for Jimbo

**Bug fixes**

  • fixes a bug where a Glitched Card rolled Wheel of Fortune X, which then drew a Glitched Card that turned into a The Lovers VI, resetting the original Glitched Card back to a default Glitched Card before it could tell the game it had finished its effect, and softlocking the encounter

  • fixes a bug where the partyhorn sound effect would not play if you were using the Birthday Deck while having the right hand accessory customised to a non-partyhorn option

  • fixes a bug where dialogue box could show up really big if dialogue shown twice quickly

  • fixes a bug where Proxy Card text and background could show up on other cards in Slot Machine Shop after Proxy Card had been shown once

  • fixes a bug where you could quit while final boss dialogue still open and continue to get one more card reward

  • fixes a bug where a Red Card would be shown in your deck on the victory screen if your deck contained a Yellow Card

  • fixes visual bugs when Glitched Card rolled Jack in a Box and Flash Card

Changed files in this update

