Customisation changes
change the right hand to show all the time instead of just when having cards in hand
changes the left and right hands to change colour depending on current skin colour customisation setting
changes the no smoking setting to only visually prevent smoking but still leave the cigarette as selected customisation if it is selected - means you can swap the setting back and forth without having to also change the customisation
Foresight changes
Make the foreseen card more visible by:
reducing the opacity of the purple mask
increasing the size of the preview, especially in top left and bottom right corners
reducing the opacity and value of the eye background colour
Go Fish changes
Improves Go Fish event to be a more consistent reward pool and to not be so confusing as to what is happening on-screen
More consistent reward pool:
get first set of cards from player's deck
get second set of cards from Gamblers decks (pooled from Tavern, Lounge, VIP Area)
reduce to 8 pairs in total and 4 cards held in each hand
Not so confusing:
move cards to a discard pile on the right side of the event instead of burning them
change mid-event dialogue to show the full message immediately which helps a lot with the timing of the event
tweaks to the order of moving cards around to make the event more readable
move first cards from owner's deck positions instead of dealer position to make it clearer where they came from
better timing to show event description label
better text and layout for event description label
better draw pile visuals and prevent the player from viewing the draw pile with "no peeking" dialogue and error sfx
Cool stuff:
show the customised hand and accessory in Go Fish
improve the way cards in hand are spread in Go Fish
resort the hands if the card taken was from the centre of the pile
show cards in Gambler's hand upside down hehehehe
Other improvements
adds sound effects for the end of round damage animations
adds a short delay after flipping cards on a few events now that flipping cards is much faster (Tavern Counterfeiter, Dungeon Counterfeiter, Have a Drink)
progressively damages the Loyalty Card art as more stamps are added
the left hand moves in and out of view now instead of just appearing when cards added to hand
smoking visuals are now changed immediately when changing the Smoking Allowed setting
removes the requirement to save a portrait before opening the portrait file location
improves the localised description for Jimbo
**Bug fixes**
fixes a bug where a Glitched Card rolled Wheel of Fortune X, which then drew a Glitched Card that turned into a The Lovers VI, resetting the original Glitched Card back to a default Glitched Card before it could tell the game it had finished its effect, and softlocking the encounter
fixes a bug where the partyhorn sound effect would not play if you were using the Birthday Deck while having the right hand accessory customised to a non-partyhorn option
fixes a bug where dialogue box could show up really big if dialogue shown twice quickly
fixes a bug where Proxy Card text and background could show up on other cards in Slot Machine Shop after Proxy Card had been shown once
fixes a bug where you could quit while final boss dialogue still open and continue to get one more card reward
fixes a bug where a Red Card would be shown in your deck on the victory screen if your deck contained a Yellow Card
fixes visual bugs when Glitched Card rolled Jack in a Box and Flash Card
