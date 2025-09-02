- Slightly decreased gravity
- Slightly decreased ball friction.
- Changed all touches on the ball so they don't cancel 100% of the balls momentum. This make the game feel and play more realistically.
- Very slightly decreased kicking/dribbling/tackling hitbox width.
- Increased kick, dribble and juggle charge speeds.
- Fixed chip shots being weak.
- Decreased acceleration to where it should be perfectly balanced.
- Slightly increased touch deceleration to where it should be perfectly balanced.
- Added mouse movement clamp during GK dives to prevent 90 degree/180 degree turns.
Changed files in this update