2 September 2025 Build 19831310 Edited 2 September 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey folks, this patch is pretty important. I've received a lot of feedback from folks who don't like the melee in RIG Riot. This patch changes the system to be a hold & release system that provides an automatic lunge on release. Some melee weapons, including the energy blade, also do damage when held. I am still planning to do an effects pass and more animation work but I wanted to get the new system into your hands so I could make sure things are on the right track.
-Sage

Changelog
Features
Initial structural changes have been made for the melee rework
Added a new melee weapon

Changes & Balance
Various balance changes to facilitate the melee rework

Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

