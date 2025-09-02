Hey folks, this patch is pretty important. I've received a lot of feedback from folks who don't like the melee in RIG Riot. This patch changes the system to be a hold & release system that provides an automatic lunge on release. Some melee weapons, including the energy blade, also do damage when held. I am still planning to do an effects pass and more animation work but I wanted to get the new system into your hands so I could make sure things are on the right track.

-Sage



Changelog

Features

Initial structural changes have been made for the melee rework

Added a new melee weapon



Changes & Balance

Various balance changes to facilitate the melee rework



Bug Fixes

