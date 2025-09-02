Hey everyone, as some loyal fans have pointed out, the gameplay music (particularly the non "chase" gameplay theme) is a bit too tension oriented and less action oriented which sets the wrong pace for the game. This potentially sets incorrect expectations of the gameplay from the start, and fails to live up to the action later in the game as well.



I'm testing a new gameplay track I've composed for the game, to see if the higher action / rock feel works better in the context.



By default the original music will play, but on the main menu screen before starting a run if you press "]" on your keyboard, you'll see a popup that you're using the new gameplay music. Now when you enter a mission you'll hear a new higher tempo and action track to play to!



Right now:

- There is only 1 new track (I think probably having 2 or 3 that rotate each level will ultimately feel better)

- The mini boss and boss music will likely be "next", and I think each one should have it's own track in the end but they will share one for mow

- The towns are still using the default gameplay music, so it's a bit of a mis-fit in towns, but I'll probably tackle that one after the boss track (before the alternate gameplay track / tracks)

- The map may receive one too, so it's not using the same as the title screen, but that's my lowest priority for now, the gameplay music is the first one I want to tackle



Try it out, let me know what you think!