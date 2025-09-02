 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19831212 Edited 2 September 2025 – 22:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix screen being positioned above the top bounds of the monitor on boot
Fix saves prior to this version having insufficient Hardwood to be able to purchase Alaxea

Remove dialogue
- I've heard your feedback on the dialogue. Combined with concerns about how often this system is actually used and how much still needs to be written, I've decided to remove it from the game for now. Dialogue may return in the future, but who freakin knows?

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3418151
Linux English Depot 3418152
