2 September 2025 Build 19831135 Edited 2 September 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
    Relic Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where the relic Stone of Wilting could cause poison in future runs
  • Fixed a math bug with the relic Weakening Strength would cause the player to deal negative damage
  • Fixed a bug where the relic Veil of Aging would be unpurchasable in the shop or unpickupable from a pickup item

    Other Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where some relics get removed from the pool in future rounds, breaking the shop & chests
  • Fixed a UI issue in Relic Shops when, upon opening a shop, the text may be red even if you have enough coins for the relic

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3572851
macOS Depot 3572852
