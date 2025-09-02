- Relic Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the relic Stone of Wilting could cause poison in future runs
- Fixed a math bug with the relic Weakening Strength would cause the player to deal negative damage
- Fixed a bug where the relic Veil of Aging would be unpurchasable in the shop or unpickupable from a pickup item
Other Fixes
- Fixed a bug where some relics get removed from the pool in future rounds, breaking the shop & chests
- Fixed a UI issue in Relic Shops when, upon opening a shop, the text may be red even if you have enough coins for the relic
Version 1.0.3 Patch Notes 9/2
Update notes via Steam Community
