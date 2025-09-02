 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19831129
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a few graphics options to help mitigate any performance issue. You can now acces it from options in main menu.

- Added Graphics config options.
- Added Unload passengers button (appears when you are on a passanger unloading zone).
- Added Indication Boards on the Traders.
- Fixed terminal passengers path.
- Added missing earning recieved message on passangers deliver.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3602151
  Loading history…
