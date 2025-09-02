Added a few graphics options to help mitigate any performance issue. You can now acces it from options in main menu.
- Added Graphics config options.
- Added Unload passengers button (appears when you are on a passanger unloading zone).
- Added Indication Boards on the Traders.
- Fixed terminal passengers path.
- Added missing earning recieved message on passangers deliver.
Update 2 - UI options
