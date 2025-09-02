Improvement to the Code System



The code set by the captain is now automatically applied to all players using the team tag.



The captain can choose the colors for the home team and the away team.



If it’s used more, then I’ll add more customization.



MAIN MENU > TEAM > EDIT TEAM



Bug Fixes



It is no longer possible to bypass protection by doing a slide tackle.



High ping protection (270) → Fixed to avoid kicking players due to errors or unstable connection.