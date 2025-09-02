 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19830895 Edited 2 September 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvement to the Code System

The code set by the captain is now automatically applied to all players using the team tag.

The captain can choose the colors for the home team and the away team.

If it’s used more, then I’ll add more customization.

MAIN MENU > TEAM > EDIT TEAM

Bug Fixes

It is no longer possible to bypass protection by doing a slide tackle.

High ping protection (270) → Fixed to avoid kicking players due to errors or unstable connection.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3468161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link