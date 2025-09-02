 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19830753 Edited 2 September 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added additional logging to several "Map" commands.
  • Fixed an issue with camera rotation and target text escape codes.
  • Fixed an issue with opening globals in the database, causing renders to stop occurring.
  • Fixed an issue with the "Never Sleeps" property in traits.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link