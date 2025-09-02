Update Note:



This update addresses a few minor issues and further enhances overall game stability.



Fixes:



- Resolved an issue where certain impact visual effects would render incorrectly as pink. All impact particles have now been updated to utilize our custom shaders, ensuring proper display across all materials.



- Fixed an issue where the camera could flicker when disconnecting from a map.



- Fixed an issue where, after successfully extracting in Extraction game mode and clicking Disconnect, the game would not load properly to the Shooting Range.



- Fixed an issue where decals would render incorrectly when viewed at an angle. The angle fade functionality has been corrected.



- Fixed an issue where the Extraction HUD on the tablet would not display messages in the correct position.



- Fixed an issue where decals were visible from a different render pass, appearing through the majority of scopes.



- Fixed an issue where suppressors and other barrel heating attachments would appear heated by default in the customize menu and preview menus.



- Fixed an issue where the extraction point would always be the same when playing alone in Extraction game mode, instead of being randomly selected from the four available extraction points.



Added/Changed:



- Updated the multiplayer versioning system to prevent mismatches. Players who have not updated to the latest version will no longer see lobbies created by those who have, and vice versa.

