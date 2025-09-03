We’ve just deployed a new update packed with improvements, fixes, and a brand-new ship for you to command. Here’s what’s new:

Fixed a bug that could cause a battle to end before setup completed.

Fixed an exploit that allowed German dive bombers to be built on a level 1 airfield.

Fixed a bug that could cause the camera angle to get stuck after returning from combat against aircraft.

Fixed enemy health amounts when loading old saves.

Weapon reload progress no longer resets after loading a save.

Enemy sinking ships no longer block periscope lock-on to distant enemies.

Prevented cases where the "view on map" button focused on the wrong location.

Removed some undesired prompts during tutorials.

Hidden enemy fleets can no longer fire on aircraft.

Fixed a bug that could cause ports to take damage from fleets without a battle.

Fixed a bug that could cause default structures to duplicate.

Added the German Handelsschiff cargo ship.

Reworked the autoresolve system to better match real combat gameplay.

Aircraft are more likely to start combat closer to the enemy, and can no longer be repositioned during setup.

Added the ability for the player to replenish partial flights.

Added the ability to toggle the target depth of ASW bombs.

ASW bombers are now better at spotting submerged subs at range in combat.

Depth charges can damage surfaced ships if detonated close enough.

Added an option to prevent battles from ending automatically when one side is defeated.

Submersible fleets may now enter combat with other submersible fleets.

Submersibles can fire torpedoes while in a deep dive — and be hit by them.

Silent running now disables active sonar and weapon reloads, and works as an on/off toggle instead of a timed status.

Enemy navies will create fewer submersibles.

Improved scout plane AI.

Civilian ships now cruise at 10 knots or less.

Added more strong British ships at the start of a new Allied campaign.

Expanded sections of the tutorial.