3 September 2025 Build 19830661 Edited 3 September 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve just deployed a new update packed with improvements, fixes, and a brand-new ship for you to command. Here’s what’s new:

🛠️ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that could cause default structures to duplicate.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause ports to take damage from fleets without a battle.

  • Hidden enemy fleets can no longer fire on aircraft.

  • Removed some undesired prompts during tutorials.

  • Prevented cases where the "view on map" button focused on the wrong location.

  • Enemy sinking ships no longer block periscope lock-on to distant enemies.

  • Weapon reload progress no longer resets after loading a save.

  • Fixed enemy health amounts when loading old saves.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the camera angle to get stuck after returning from combat against aircraft.

  • Fixed an exploit that allowed German dive bombers to be built on a level 1 airfield.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause a battle to end before setup completed.

⚓ Gameplay Changes

  • Added the German Handelsschiff cargo ship.

  • Reworked the autoresolve system to better match real combat gameplay.

  • Aircraft are more likely to start combat closer to the enemy, and can no longer be repositioned during setup.

  • Added the ability for the player to replenish partial flights.

  • Added the ability to toggle the target depth of ASW bombs.

  • ASW bombers are now better at spotting submerged subs at range in combat.

  • Depth charges can damage surfaced ships if detonated close enough.

  • Added an option to prevent battles from ending automatically when one side is defeated.

  • Submersible fleets may now enter combat with other submersible fleets.

  • Submersibles can fire torpedoes while in a deep dive — and be hit by them.

  • Silent running now disables active sonar and weapon reloads, and works as an on/off toggle instead of a timed status.

  • Enemy navies will create fewer submersibles.

  • Improved scout plane AI.

  • Civilian ships now cruise at 10 knots or less.

  • Added more strong British ships at the start of a new Allied campaign.

  • Expanded sections of the tutorial.

  • Fighter movement is now smoother when intercepting.

🎛️ UI Improvements

  • Torpedo buttons now show both the current payload size and the loaded torpedo count.

  • Enemy boxes are visible at closer distances in bad weather and scale with ship size on screen.

  • Post-battle victory messages now include aircraft kills and losses.

  • Results popup shows the number of shells and torpedoes fired by both sides.

  • Sonar pulse from ASW planes is now visible on the minimap.

  • The low ammo icon only appears if a ship is low on an ammo type across all magazines, and lists affected ships.

  • Point values are no longer displayed on enemy fleets.

🧩 Modding

  • Ship commission time multipliers are now moddable per faction.

Changed files in this update

