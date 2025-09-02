 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19830601 Edited 2 September 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Here's what's new:

Added challenge objectives to each stage!

Some of them might be tough, but I believe you can conquer them!

