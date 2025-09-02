Prop Haunt Patch Notes: 9/2/2025

Fixed an issue where the Investigator was able to hear the Ritual Orbs



Fixed an issue where the Zap sound was global and ignored audio settings.



Fixed an issue where the Zap sound would spam when zapping a Ghost.



Fixed an issue where Ritual Orb/Room destruction would incorrectly slow the Investigator if off the camera.



Fixed an issue where the Ghosts were able to use their Ultimate while stunned.



Fixed a bug where all Ghosts were teleported during room destruction, even if they weren't in the room.



Fixed an issue where control settings were not loaded correctly during the tutorial.



Fixed a bug where the Teleport screen would not disappear sometimes.



Fixed a bug where the Loading screen would not disappear sometimes.



Disabled the functions to Unready players in the Lobby when a new player joined. This was causing confusion.



Thank you everyone for playing and providing feedback and bug reports! I'm pushing out some small fixes that have been reported over the past couple of days. As always, please leave feedback and bug reports either in the Steam Discussions or on the Discord!🔊 Audio🎮 Gameplay🖥️ UI / UX