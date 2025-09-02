 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Path of Exile 2 No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19830575 Edited 2 September 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Prop Haunt Patch Notes: 9/2/2025


Thank you everyone for playing and providing feedback and bug reports! I'm pushing out some small fixes that have been reported over the past couple of days. As always, please leave feedback and bug reports either in the Steam Discussions or on the Discord!

🔊 Audio

  • Fixed an issue where the Investigator was able to hear the Ritual Orbs
  • Fixed an issue where the Zap sound was global and ignored audio settings.
  • Fixed an issue where the Zap sound would spam when zapping a Ghost.


🎮 Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue where Ritual Orb/Room destruction would incorrectly slow the Investigator if off the camera.
  • Fixed an issue where the Ghosts were able to use their Ultimate while stunned.
  • Fixed a bug where all Ghosts were teleported during room destruction, even if they weren't in the room.
  • Fixed an issue where control settings were not loaded correctly during the tutorial.


🖥️ UI / UX

  • Fixed a bug where the Teleport screen would not disappear sometimes.
  • Fixed a bug where the Loading screen would not disappear sometimes.
  • Disabled the functions to Unready players in the Lobby when a new player joined. This was causing confusion.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2960221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link