Hello Crickets! Maintenance will be coming earlier today than expected due to some internal structure changes across the Blade & Soul client in all regions. We apologize for the short notice.

​

Blade & Soul NEO Maintenance Notes

Estimated Downtime

1:00 PM – 8:00 PM (7 hrs) You can also see your time zone here:

https://everytimezone.com/s/ee5fe72f

​

The Silverfrost Mountains update is here!



In-Game Events, Promos, and Updates

Battleground Matchmaking Ratings will be reset.

The Golden Boss Rush will go live. September 2 – October 14

The Great Windwalk Race – Cloudrift Event is now live. September 2 – October 14

Brother Hajoon’s Martial Tome Season 3 will be live. September 2 – October 14 Purchasing available until September 16

A new Attendance Book is now live. September 2 – October 14

Battle Pass: Silverfrost Season 1 is now live. September 2 – October 14



​

Silverfrost Celebration Week Will Begin!

Twitch Drops will go live. September 3 – September 17

Creator Program Spotlight with New Rewards will go live. September 3 – September 17 Keep your eye on #community-news for Creator schedules soon!

Silverfrost Celebration Stream & Events with Rewards will go live on Twitch. September 5 Stream Event Schedule to be posted soon!



​

The Dragon Express has been updated.

Combustion Dynamism Chest will be available in Dragon Express September 2 – October 14

Wyvern Fragments will be available. Wyvern Fragment Shop tab will be available in Dragon Express. September 2 – October 14





Events & Promos Ending