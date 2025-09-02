Hello Crickets! Maintenance will be coming earlier today than expected due to some internal structure changes across the Blade & Soul client in all regions. We apologize for the short notice.
Blade & Soul NEO Maintenance Notes
Estimated Downtime
1:00 PM – 8:00 PM (7 hrs) You can also see your time zone here:
https://everytimezone.com/s/ee5fe72f
The Silverfrost Mountains update is here!
In-Game Events, Promos, and Updates
Battleground Matchmaking Ratings will be reset.
The Golden Boss Rush will go live.
September 2 – October 14
The Great Windwalk Race – Cloudrift Event is now live.
September 2 – October 14
Brother Hajoon’s Martial Tome Season 3 will be live.
September 2 – October 14
Purchasing available until September 16
A new Attendance Book is now live.
September 2 – October 14
Battle Pass: Silverfrost Season 1 is now live.
September 2 – October 14
Silverfrost Celebration Week Will Begin!
Twitch Drops will go live.
September 3 – September 17
Creator Program Spotlight with New Rewards will go live.
September 3 – September 17
Keep your eye on #community-news for Creator schedules soon!
Silverfrost Celebration Stream & Events with Rewards will go live on Twitch.
September 5
Stream Event Schedule to be posted soon!
The Dragon Express has been updated.
Combustion Dynamism Chest will be available in Dragon Express
September 2 – October 14
Wyvern Fragments will be available. Wyvern Fragment Shop tab will be available in Dragon Express.
September 2 – October 14
Events & Promos Ending
Forbidden Treasure Chest is no longer available.
Battle Pass MWP S5 is no longer available
Carry Me If You Can Event reward distribution.
