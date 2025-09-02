 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19830482 Edited 2 September 2025 – 20:52:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Crickets! Maintenance will be coming earlier today than expected due to some internal structure changes across the Blade & Soul client in all regions. We apologize for the short notice.

Blade & Soul NEO Maintenance Notes

Estimated Downtime
1:00 PM – 8:00 PM (7 hrs) You can also see your time zone here:

https://everytimezone.com/s/ee5fe72f

The Silverfrost Mountains update is here!


In-Game Events, Promos, and Updates

  • Battleground Matchmaking Ratings will be reset.

  • The Golden Boss Rush will go live.

    • September 2 – October 14

  • The Great Windwalk Race – Cloudrift Event is now live.

    • September 2 – October 14

  • Brother Hajoon’s Martial Tome Season 3 will be live.

    • September 2 – October 14

    • Purchasing available until September 16

  • A new Attendance Book is now live.

    • September 2 – October 14

  • Battle Pass: Silverfrost Season 1 is now live.

    • September 2 – October 14

Silverfrost Celebration Week Will Begin!

  • Twitch Drops will go live.

    • September 3 – September 17

  • Creator Program Spotlight with New Rewards will go live.

    • September 3 – September 17

    • Keep your eye on #community-news for Creator schedules soon!

  • Silverfrost Celebration Stream & Events with Rewards will go live on Twitch.

    • September 5

    • Stream Event Schedule to be posted soon!

The Dragon Express has been updated.

  • Combustion Dynamism Chest will be available in Dragon Express

    • September 2 – October 14

  • Wyvern Fragments will be available. Wyvern Fragment Shop tab will be available in Dragon Express.

    • September 2 – October 14


Events & Promos Ending

  • Forbidden Treasure Chest is no longer available.

  • Battle Pass MWP S5 is no longer available

  • Carry Me If You Can Event reward distribution.

