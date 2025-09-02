 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19830460 Edited 2 September 2025 – 20:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the intro letter button being blacked out when starting a new game multiple times in the same session
  • Fixed "Load Game" option not being enabled after starting a new game and returning to the main menu
  • Fixed volcano light flickering issue

Changed files in this update

Depot 3922311
