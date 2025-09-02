- Fixed a critical issue with alt+click to freelook camera while climbing that could potentially cause the player to become detached from the ladder
- Updated the main menu icon for bug reporting to reflect new feedback options in the playtest form
- Fixed an issue with crouch that could potentially interfere with ladder climbing
- Climbing ladders now forces uncrouch
- Climbable rocks / ledges now force uncrouch
