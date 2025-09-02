 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19830366 Edited 2 September 2025 – 20:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch includes a fix for potential performance issues with falling leaves effects and some other minor fixes. Happy fall!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue with assigning items to the top quick slot using a controller
  • Fixed the fishing tutorial activating during the farming tutorial
  • Fixed performance issues related to falling leaves and post-processing effects

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1569421
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1569422
  • Loading history…
