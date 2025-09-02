 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19830233 Edited 2 September 2025 – 21:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

This is a small hotfix for 6.4.0 that should allow people to complete their existing campaigns on the Experimental Legacy branch, as we'll shortly be releasing 6.5.0 which will unfortunately break save game compatibility.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a crash loading ENDGAME part 2.

