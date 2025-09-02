It’s happening! With just a one-day delay, we’ve officially kicked off our partly public Playtest, running until September 14, 2025—and right after that, the Demo will go live.

You can now invite your friends to join the Playtest via Steam.

We went all-in to make GG-Party playtest-ready: from usability tweaks and game design upgrades to long-awaited features like tutorials and the long-requested compass.

Sure, the minimap isn’t fully polished yet—it’ll get updates and a proper legend in the coming days. And yeah, the compass could look fresher. But the open-world game design and overall vibe should already hit the mark.

🔥 Every day at 9 PM German time (Berlin) until September 14, 2025, we’re hosting official Playtest sessions with the devs! If you’re down to hang out and play together, hop into our Discord—the link is in-game or on our website:

https://gora.games

Our hot recommendation: try the classic GG-Party Mode with 1M, 5 minutes, and 10K starting money.

And here’s the big one: with the Demo, we’ll also be part of Steam Next Fest—and we couldn’t be more hyped!

BTW - since January we’ve dropped 500+ big and small changes (way too many to list here). So here’s the highlight reel:

My Style – Create your own character! More outfits are in the works.

All Minigames – Reworked in detail with new levels and design updates.

UI & Logo – Revamped to feel more polished and consistent.

Expanded Settings – More options, more control.

Controller Support – It’s here! (Still a bit rough in places).

Minigame Winlobby - Full Rework

New Minigame Thumbnails

GG-Party Mode / Open World – Over 80 game design improvements: Fully overhauled Quest System – more robust and flexible. Added Minimap, Map & Compass . All available vehicles can be bought and driven . Standard houses can be upgraded with GPUs for extra income . Sabotage houses, shops & more , directly impacting income, shop prices, etc. New wire minigame to repair sabotaged places. 53 unique NPCs with their own characters and dialogues. …and tons more!



⚡️ This is just the beginning—dive in and see the changes for yourself!

Stay tuned—much love from the GoraGames team ❤️