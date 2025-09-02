What's new

-New progress reset system! Earn precious diamonds in exchange for your progress. Would you dare to start all over again?

-New menu with permanent upgrades available for diamonds! Exchange your diamonds for a permanent, stackable bonus to your Kibbles per Second!

Currently, only one upgrade is available, but a batch of new upgrades are planned.

-New Steam achievements added accordingly! Accept the challenge to start all over again, and spend your first diamonds!

PATCH

-Now you can choose your game background from all the ones you have purchased! Gone are the days when it was impossible to choose the background you had loved so much and where you had to play with the recently purchased one.

And finally... thank you!

Lately, I've received many positive reviews of the game. Thank you for your patience and your perspective on the overall state of the game. I take the time to read and respond to each of them with pleasure. Your comments greatly encourage me to continue improving CroquettesClicker!

Your comments mean a lot to me!