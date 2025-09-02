Happy September! I took the time to get a small patch made today, mainly for that annoying softlock in Tritium Act 2, along with making Meteoric Spin more fun to use.

When triggering a timestop counter against Ghostwave, Neon should no longer go inside the water blocks. At least, not as easily, if it's still at all possible.

Doubled the speed of a specific type of flight. Meteoric Spin has been updated with the following properties:

It now is instantly charged. You can hold the input to remain airborne, but it can now be used the instant you let go of that input.

It's slightly faster.

It deals over twice as much damage and armor damage, and knocks regular enemies high into the air when hitting them on the ground. (This can KO some enemies instantly).

It is now processed as a break attack (doesn't scale with Resonance, but does more knockback to lower health targets).

In order to hit a single enemy multiple times, you must switch directions.

It no longer slows down on the ground , unless holding the direction opposite of where you're going.

It can now be instantly stopped by pressing its input (down + jump) while on the ground, to offer a little more control.

It can now jump down through thin platforms.

It now works on grind rails. And it's faster than both the default spin and regular grinding.

You can now dash to instantly switch your direction, even vertically and diagonally. This opens up a lot of ways to maintain the spin for longer periods if you're actively going for it.

Meteoric Spin is meant to be the perk that offers unhinged levels of speed and traversal, if you can control it. It is much faster than Neon's max speed, but its damage output is less (as running at high speed normally multiplies your damage output so you don't have to combo). It doesn't put you into that high speed run afterwards either, as accessing that run on-demand would break every boss fight in the game.

When I initially made the perk, I wanted it to feel like something that could be used to speedrun a good chunk of the game with, but the result seems to be something a lot of people aren't really feeling, myself included. So I said, "screw it" and made it completely deranged compared to what it was before. If you really want to feel unhinged levels of speed at your own peril, now's your chance! It goes without saying that this thing is fundamentally jank, and is intentionally so, so best of luck getting the hang of it!