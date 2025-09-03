Another lil' patch!
Here are the fixes:
Fixed a couple of issues with the Steam achievements. Those who had trouble getting them can retry from any checkpoint or by restarting a new game, and the achievements should now unlock!
Fixed an issue where you couldn't drop items after activating the last flower apparatus.
Fixed an issue in the main menu where the game would stay in "mouse and keyboard" mode.
We also added some more control options:
The game now supports AZERTY keyboards (option available in the Accessibility menu).
You can now use "C" as well as "Ctrl" to crouch.
Thank you!
