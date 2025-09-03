 Skip to content
3 September 2025 Build 19830149 Edited 3 September 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another lil' patch!

Here are the fixes:

  • Fixed a couple of issues with the Steam achievements. Those who had trouble getting them can retry from any checkpoint or by restarting a new game, and the achievements should now unlock!

  • Fixed an issue where you couldn't drop items after activating the last flower apparatus.

  • Fixed an issue in the main menu where the game would stay in "mouse and keyboard" mode.

We also added some more control options:

  • The game now supports AZERTY keyboards (option available in the Accessibility menu).

  • You can now use "C" as well as "Ctrl" to crouch.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

