Balance Changes
- Made Workshop Assault EV's take 50% tower damage
- Made Workshop Assault EV's drop no items
- Increased number of item drops on ruthless Tinkerer's Workshop mobs
- Made tiny map default size 0.375
- Increased collision and activation range for genie lamps
- Made Tinkerer's Workshop start at 130 DU if you've completed the secret once
- Buffed ult rates on Challenge: Workshop Assault
- Added two new teleporters to Crystalline Dimension Area 2
- Moved chest location on Crystalline Dimension Area 2
- Reduced number of times Artificial Genie boss goes into lamps on Crystalline Resurgence 2 Ruthless difficulty
- Monolith's activation range on Return to Crystalline Dimension increased by x1.5
- Decreased Kraken spawn time on 1 player Halloween Invasion
Bug Fixes
- Made physical volumes not kill auras when they're moved on Tinkerer's Workshop
- Fixed broken animations on Valentine's Hermit
- Fixed EV 1.85 not shooting their projectiles on Ruthless difficullty on Workshop Assault
- Fixed ruthless EV 1.85 resistances not being connected to the difficulty switch. This makes both Nightmare and Ruthless EV 1.85 take increased damage on Workshop Assault
