2 September 2025 Build 19830034
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Made Workshop Assault EV's take 50% tower damage
  • Made Workshop Assault EV's drop no items
  • Increased number of item drops on ruthless Tinkerer's Workshop mobs
  • Made tiny map default size 0.375
  • Increased collision and activation range for genie lamps
  • Made Tinkerer's Workshop start at 130 DU if you've completed the secret once
  • Buffed ult rates on Challenge: Workshop Assault
  • Added two new teleporters to Crystalline Dimension Area 2
  • Moved chest location on Crystalline Dimension Area 2
  • Reduced number of times Artificial Genie boss goes into lamps on Crystalline Resurgence 2 Ruthless difficulty
  • Monolith's activation range on Return to Crystalline Dimension increased by x1.5
  • Decreased Kraken spawn time on 1 player Halloween Invasion


Bug Fixes

  • Made physical volumes not kill auras when they're moved on Tinkerer's Workshop
  • Fixed broken animations on Valentine's Hermit
  • Fixed EV 1.85 not shooting their projectiles on Ruthless difficullty on Workshop Assault
  • Fixed ruthless EV 1.85 resistances not being connected to the difficulty switch. This makes both Nightmare and Ruthless EV 1.85 take increased damage on Workshop Assault


For Etheria!

