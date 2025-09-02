Improved Flight Model

In Version 0.3.8 A new and Improved Flight model has been added, with this model the flight physics will be more realistic. Some control surfaces of the aircraft are also animated ,this includes the Ailerons, Flaps, Rudder and Elevator. The Gear and props will be animated in the next update. The Improved flight model can be accessed from the main menu and in later updates will be fully implemented into the main game. Along with the flight model a new Aircraft Hangar is available, however currently it doesn't much of a purpose.

Map preview - Klaipeda

This update also includes a preview of the main map the base game will include. The map is based off the Klaipeda coastline and Curonian spit, currently the terrain resolution is fairly low also you will notice the there are no textures other than the heightmap visualisation.

New Player Property - House

The new player house is based off of the common wooden eastern European houses found in most parts of Lithuania. The house will be furnished later, and there will also be a low level detail version available for NPC housing/decoration.

Patch Notes:

Version 0.3.8

02/09/25 - Improved Flight Model, New Klaipeda map, Reworked Crouch System,

Equipped objects can no longer be thrown, New player properties